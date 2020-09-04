Whitecaps 'need to be better' against powerhouse Toronto FC: Teibert

Montreal Impact midfielder Lassi Lappalainen leaps to avoid Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Patrick Metcalfe during first half MLS action in Montreal on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. After two losses on the road against Toronto FC last month, the Vancouver Whitecaps get another shot at their Canadian rivals at home on Saturday. Toronto's 18-game regular-season unbeaten streak was snapped with a 1-0 loss to Montreal on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson