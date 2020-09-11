Trainer Josie Carroll will have history on her side at Queen's Plate

Queen's Plate contender Curlin's Voyage (left) under exercise rider Billy O'Connor, works out at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Friday, Sept.11, 2020. Trainer Josie Carroll will have history on her side Saturday. Carroll will be chasing a third career victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack. She'll have three horses in this year's race, including heralded filly Curlin's Voyage, the 5-2 early second choice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO/ Michael Burns MANDATORY CREDIT