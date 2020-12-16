Brooke Henderson ready to put a cap on strange, successful 2020 LPGA season

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, reacts to a missed putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the LPGA Pelican Women's Championship golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Belleair, Fla. Brooke Henderson wasn't sure how many tournaments she'd get into this LPGA season, or if she'd even tee off at all. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Chris O'Meara