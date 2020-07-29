Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets the all-Canadian clash in qualifying round

Calgary Flames head coach Geoff Ward, left, talks to Mikael Backlund during team practice in Calgary, Thursday, July 23, 2020. Both the Flames and Winnipeg Jets had drama this season even before the NHL's COVID-19 interruption. Calgary and Winnipeg open their best-of-five series Saturday in Edmonton in the lone matchup of Canadian teams in the qualifying round.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh