The 2020 World Triathlon Grand Final in Edmonton has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The International Triathlon Union announced the cancellation Friday, saying the global pandemic has made it impossible to stage the event.
The races were originally scheduled to take place Aug. 17-23.
The 2019 World Grand Final was held in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Edmonton has hosted a race on the ITU World Triathlon since hosting the Grand Final in 2014.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.