Sunday's Games

NHL Playoffs

At Toronto

New York Islanders 2 Washington 1 (OT)

(Islanders lead series 3-0)

Philadelphia 1 Montreal 0

(Flyers lead series 2-1)

At Edmonton

Dallas 5 Calgary 4 (OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

Chicago 3 Vegas 1

(Golden Knights lead series 3-1)

St. Louis 3 Vancouver 2 (OT)

(Canucks lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 2 (1st game)

Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 5 (2nd game)

Cleveland 8 Detroit 5

Minnesota 4 Kansas City 2

Houston 3 Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees 4 Boston 2

National League

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4 Miami 0

Milwaukee 6 Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 5 San Diego 4

Interleague

Washington 6 Baltimore 5

Chicago White Sox 7 St. Louis 2

Colorado 10 Texas 6

L.A. Dodgers 8 L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 15 San Francisco 3

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.