Historic St. John's regatta called off because of COVID-19

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The Royal St. John's Regatta that has run for over two centuries has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers made the announcement Thursday.
The regatta, held every August near the Newfoundland and Labrador capital, marked its 200th anniversary in 2018.
It is the oldest continuing sports event in North America.
The races are also the largest tourism event in Newfoundland and Labrador each year, drawing crowds of up to 50,000.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2020.