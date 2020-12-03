MLSE reopens giant kitchen to prep meals for local agencies, front-line workers

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chefs prepare meals at the Scotiabank Arena in this undated handout photo. Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment's giant kitchen is open again. MLSE and its partners, who combined to donate 500,000 meals to front-line workers and community agencies from April to June, are reintroducing the 'Bringing Toronto Back to its Feet" program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, MLSE, Thomas Skrlj *MANDATORY CREDIT*