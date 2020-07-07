Blue Jays hold pair of workout sessions as summer camp continues

Toronto Blue Jays catcher's bats line the outfield wall during workouts at the team's Spring training facilities in Dunedin, Fla., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The Toronto Blue Jays resumed summer training camp at Rogers Centre on Tuesday with a pair of workout sessions that came amid the continued uncertainty about the team's present and future plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Nesius