2014 US Open finalist Kei Nishikori tests positive for COVID

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2019, file photo, Kei Nishikori, of Japan, returns a shot to Alex de Minaur, of Australia, during round three of the US Open tennis championships in New York. Nishikori tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, and said he will pull out of the tuneup tournament at Flushing Meadows that starts next week. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)