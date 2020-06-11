EA Sports providing sound at fill empty soccer stadiums in England, Spain

General view of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain on March 10, 2020. The fans may be missing but their voices will be heard as Spain's LaLiga and England's Premier League return to the pitch. Broadcasters have been working with EA Sports, using audio from the made-in-Canada FIFA video game. EA receives more than 100 match recordings each year, which are edited down for use in the game. Now they are going back to the stadiums where they were recorded. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP