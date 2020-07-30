Thursday's Games
MLB
American League
Cleveland 2 Minnesota 0
Kansas City 5 Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 8 Baltimore 6
National League
L.A. Dodgers 6 Arizona 3
San Diego 12 San Francisco 7 (10 innings)
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati (postponed, weather)
Interleague
Washington 6 Toronto 4
Atlanta 2 Tampa Bay 1
Boston 4 N.Y. Mets 2
---
NBA
Utah 106 New Orleans 104
L.A. Lakers 103 L.A. Clippers 101
---
MLS
Philadelphia 3 Sporting Kansas City 1
---
NHL Exhibition
At Edmonton
Nashville 2 Dallas 0
Vegas 4 Arizona 1
At Toronto
Columbus 4 Boston 1
---