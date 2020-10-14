Canadian wrestler and 2014 Commonwealth Games champion Korey Jarvis retires

Canada's Korey Jarvis, left, grapples with Pakistan's Tayab Raza during their 125kg freestyle Nordic wrestling match at the Commonwealth Games, in Gold Coast, Australia, Saturday, April 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

 GAC

GUELPH, Ont. - Canadian wrestler Korey Jarvis, who won a gold medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, announced his retirement Wednesday.

Jarvis, from Elliot Lake, Ont., defeated India's Rajeev Tomar in the men's 125-kilogram freestyle final for gold at the Games in Glasgow. Canadian wrestlers won a Games-leading seven gold medals at the event.

Jarvis also won Commonwealth Games silver in Delhi in 2010 and Gold Coast, Australia, in 2018. He earned a silver at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto and bronze in the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru, all in the 125-kg freestyle event.

Jarvis represented Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, placing eight in the 125kg category.

The 34-year-old was the first athlete to win the Canadian championships in three consecutive years in both freestyle and Greco-Roman styles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.

