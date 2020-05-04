Raptors Uprising GC enters NBA 2K League season full of hope and confidence

Jake (Legit 973) Knapp, left to right, Maurice (ReeceMode) Flowers, Eric Trent (TimelyCook) Donald, Kenneth (KennyGotWork) Hailey, Gerald (Sick One) Knapp and Anthony (Wuan) Rivas are shown in this handout image provided by Raptors Uprising GC. Raptors Uprising GC enters the NBA 2K League's third season full of hope, with the belief it has built a balanced roster that will help franchise player Kenneth (KennyGotWork) Hailey flourish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Raptors Uprising GC MANDATORY CREDIT