Former Impact midfielder Shamit Shome returns home, signs with FC Edmonton

Montreal Impact midfielder Shamit Shome (28) and Toronto FC midfielder Marco Delgado (8) vie for the ball in the second half of the second leg of Canadian Champion soccer action in Toronto on September 25, 2019. Canadian international midfielder Shamit Shome, who made 45 MLS appearances for the Montreal Impact, has signed with FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League. The 23-year-old is returning home. Raised in Edmonton, he is a product of the FC Edmonton's youth academy and played for the team in the NASL before being drafted by Montreal in the second round (41st overall) of the 2017 MLS SuperDraft as a Generation Adidas player. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston