Winnipeg Jets sign defenceman Nelson Nogier to two-year, two-way contract

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Nelson Nogier (62) is congratulated by defenseman Dmitry Kulikov (5) after scoring a goal during first period preseason NHL hockey action against the Minnesota Wild, in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Nelson Nogier on a two-year, two-way contract. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andy Clayton-King

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Nelson Nogier on a two-year, two-way contract.

The deal carries an average annual value of US$725,000 in the NHL.

Nogier, 24, played 58 games for the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose last season and recorded nine points (one goal, eight assists) and 45 penalty minutes.

The Saskatoon native has appeared in 11 games for the Jets since Winnipeg selected him in the fourth round, 101st overall, at the 2014 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.

