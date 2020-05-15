CHL settles lawsuits filed by current and former players over backpay

Team Red and Team White logos are shown following the CHL Top Prospects Game in Hamilton, Ont. on January 16, 2020. The Canadian Hockey League has settled three class-action lawsuits filed by former and current junior players seeking backpay for minimum wage. The CHL -- an umbrella organization for the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League -- and the plaintiffs announced the settlements that amount to a total of $30 million on Friday. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power