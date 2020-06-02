Quebec boxer who returned to nursing during pandemic gets Tillman Award

Unbeaten Quebec boxer Kim Clavel, shown here in this undated handout image, who returned to nursing during the global pandemic, has been named winner of the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The award, which commemorates the former NFL player and U.S. army Ranger, is to be presented at the 2020 ESPY Awards show on June 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jonathan Bordeleau *MANDATORY CREDIT*