Bad lie: cross-border golf course unplayable for Canadian members

Canada's Brooke Henderson tees up her ball during second round action at the LPGA Canadian Open tournament in Priddis, Alta., Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. A golf course built to straddle the Canada-U.S. border during the prohibition era of the 1920s now finds itself out-of-bounds for Canadian members as COVID-19 border restrictions block access to the entrance on the American side. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh