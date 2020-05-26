Raptors Uprising guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey gets another NBA 2K honour

TORONTO - Raptors Uprising GC point guard Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey has been named player of the week in the NBA 2K League for the second time in three weeks.
The 30-year-old from Memphis won Week 3 honours in the esports league after averaging 34.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 steals in two series wins (four games) as Toronto improved to a league-best 6-0 record.
Hailey, who also won the award in Week 1, shot 60.0 per cent from the field (48-for-80) and 54.1 per cent from three-point range (20-for-37) as the Raptors downed Knicks Gaming on May 19 and Hawks Talon GC on May 21.
He scored 69 points in the two-game series against the Knicks and 68 points in two games against the Hawks
Selected 11th overall in the inaugural 2018 NBA 2K League draft, Hailey is the longest-serving Raptors Uprising player. He is the lone Raptors player to win the weekly award.
Raptors centre Jerry (Sick One) Knapp was a finalist for the award in Week 2 this season.
Raptors Uprising have a bye week before taking on Nets GC on June 2.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.