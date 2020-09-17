Windsor fighters Randa Markos, T.J. Laramie compete Saturday on UFC Vegas card

Carla Esparza, right, from the USA battles Randa Markos, from Windsor, Ont. in a women's strawweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Halifax on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. A pair of fighters from Windsor, Ont., will carry Canadian colours on Saturday's UFC card in Las Vegas. Veteran strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos makes her 15th appearance in the UFC while T.J. Laramie makes his featherweight debut one month after winning a contract on Dana White's Contender Series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan