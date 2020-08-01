Saturday's Games

NHL

At Toronto

Carolina 3 N.Y. Rangers 2

(Hurricanes lead best-of-five series 1-0)

N.Y. Islanders 2 Florida 1

(Islanders lead best-of-five series 1-0)

Montreal 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)

(Canadiens lead best-of-five series 1-0)

At Edmonton

Chicago 6 Edmonton 4

(Blackhawks lead best-of-five series 1-0)

Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1

(Flames lead best-of-five series 1-0)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 5 Houston 4 (10 innings)

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)

Oakland 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)

National League

Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 11 Arizona 2

Colorado 6 San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3

Interleague

San Francisco 7 Texas 3

---

NBA

Miami 125 Denver 105

Oklahoma City 110 Utah 94

L.A. Clippers 126 New Orleans 103

Indiana 127 Philadelphia 121

Toronto 107 L.A. Lakers 92

---

MLS

Minnesota 4 San Jose 1

Portland 3 New York City FC 1

---

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.