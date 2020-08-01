Saturday's Games
NHL
At Toronto
Carolina 3 N.Y. Rangers 2
(Hurricanes lead best-of-five series 1-0)
N.Y. Islanders 2 Florida 1
(Islanders lead best-of-five series 1-0)
Montreal 3 Pittsburgh 2 (OT)
(Canadiens lead best-of-five series 1-0)
At Edmonton
Chicago 6 Edmonton 4
(Blackhawks lead best-of-five series 1-0)
Calgary 4 Winnipeg 1
(Flames lead best-of-five series 1-0)
---
MLB
American League
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 11 Kansas City 5
L.A. Angels 5 Houston 4 (10 innings)
Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 4 (11 innings)
Oakland 3 Seattle 2 (10 innings)
National League
Atlanta 7 N.Y. Mets 1
L.A. Dodgers 11 Arizona 2
Colorado 6 San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs 4 Pittsburgh 3
Interleague
San Francisco 7 Texas 3
---
NBA
Miami 125 Denver 105
Oklahoma City 110 Utah 94
L.A. Clippers 126 New Orleans 103
Indiana 127 Philadelphia 121
Toronto 107 L.A. Lakers 92
---
MLS
Minnesota 4 San Jose 1
Portland 3 New York City FC 1
---