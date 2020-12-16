Canadian Jeff (The Silencer) Smith beaten in second round at world darts championship

Jeff (The Silencer) Smith of Canada, takes on Keane Barry of Ireland in the first round of the William Hill World Darts Championship in London, England on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in this handout photo. Chris (Hollywood) Dobey rallied from a two-set deficit to oust Canadian Smith 3-2 in second-round play Wednesday at the William Hill World Darts Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Lawrence Lustig, PDC *MANDATORY CREDIT*