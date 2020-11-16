After breakout 2019, all is quiet with Andreescu in '20 - so what's on tap for '21?

Bianca Andreescu speaks during a media availability in Toronto on December 10, 2019. When we last heard from Andreescu on the tennis court, a knee injury forced her to retire from the WTA Finals. It capped an injury-plagued breakthrough 2019 season that saw her make Canadian tennis history with a US Open singles title. It also marked the beginning of a long, strange, quiet and somewhat mysterious yearlong absence from the WTA Tour. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hans Deryk