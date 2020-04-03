Wickens hopes iRace will be 1st step back on IndyCar journey

FILE - In this March 28, 2020, file photo, IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, of Brazil, uses a racing simulator in his home in Indianapolis to practice for a virtual racing event. As Robert Wickens fought his way back from a spinal cord injury, he kept dreaming about the day he could run against his old racing buddies. The promising Canadian driver believes he'll take his biggest step yet by making his debut in the IndyCar iRacing Challenge — a virtual race being held Saturday, April 4, 2020, on the Barber Motorsports Track in Alabama. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)