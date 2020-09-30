Rangers buy out star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist's contract

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2006, file photo, New York Rangers' goalie Henrik Lundqvist, foreground center, of Sweden, celebrates beating the New Jersey Devils with his teammates at the end of the NHL hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Rangers defeated the Devils 3-2. The New York Rangers have bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. The Rangers parted with one of the greatest netminders in franchise history on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, when they paid off the final year of his contract. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)