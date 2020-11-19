Thompson has torn Achilles tendon, expected to miss season

FILE - In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson reacts after being injured during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, that Thompson has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon and is expected to miss the upcoming season. Thompson was injured during a pickup game in Southern California the day before. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)