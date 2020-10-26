Canadian freshman receiver Ajou Ajou making his mark with top-ranked Clemson Tigers

Clemson receiver Ajou Ajou is shown during game action against Georgia Tech in Atlanta in this Oct. 17, 2020 handout photo. knew Clemson Ajou Ajou knew the first day he stepped foot at Clemson that's where he wanted to be. It was in June 2019 when the six-foot-three, 215-pound receiver from Brooks, Alta., was at the school attending Tigers' coach Dabo Swinney's summer football camp. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Clemson, David Platt