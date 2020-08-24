One year out from Games, Dixon says Paralympic athletes thrive in adversity

Stephanie Dixon, para-swimming, is part of the 2016 class of inductees into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame at the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary on June 22, 2016. Stephanie Dixon had a simple message to Canada's Paralympic athletes one year out from the Tokyo Games: You've got this. Like the Olympics, the Paralympics were pushed back a year due to COVID-19, and the Games opening ceremonies are scheduled for Aug. 24, 2021. Dixon is chef de mission of the Canadian team, and delivered a video message of hope on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Ridewood