'We've always bounced back': Whitecaps seeking redemption in Portland

Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu goes for the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. The Whitecaps will play the strangest "home" game in their history Sunday, kicking off against the Portland Timbers in the Timbers' stadium. The 'Caps (5-8-0) are sure to come in hungry after an embarrassing 6-0 loss to Los Angeles FC on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Rick Bowmer