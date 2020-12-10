Canada's Davies, Buchanan make player-voted list of top 55 footballers in the world

Bayern's Alphonso Davies, left, challenges for the ball with Moenchengladbach's Alassane Plea during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich at the Borussia Park in Moenchengladbach, Germany on December 7, 2019. Davies, in a historic first, and Kadeisha Buchanan have both made FIFPRO's list of the top 55 soccer players in the world. Davies, one of 11 newcomers to the honour roll, is the first North American player to appear on the men's List of 55. FIFPRO which represents some 65,000 pro soccer players worldwide, invited players to vote for the world's best 11. The top 55 names in that voting were released Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Martin Meissner