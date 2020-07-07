IIHF encouraged by NHL's potential return to Olympics in '22

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2010, file photo, USA's Joe Pavelski (16) and Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) go after a puck in the first period of the men's gold medal ice hockey game at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia. International Ice Hockey Federation chief Rene is encouraged upon learning the NHL’s tentatively agreed to labor deal opens the possibility of the league allowing its players to return to Olympic competition. Aside from the uncertainty raised by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Fasel told The Associated Press by phone Tuesday, July 7, 2020, he doesn’t foresee any major stumbling blocks that could derail negotiations leading up to the 2022 Beijing Games.(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)