Monday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals

At Toronto

New York Islanders 4 Philadelphia Flyers 0

(Islanders lead series 1-0)

Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals

At Edmonton

Dallas 5 Colorado 2

(Stars lead series 2-0)

---

NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee 121 Orlando 106

(Bucks lead series 3-1)

Oklahoma City 117 Houston 114

(Series tied 2-2)

Miami 99 Indiana 87

(Heat win series 4-0)

L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115

(Lakers lead series 3-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 2

Texas 3 Oakland 2

L.A. Angels at Houston

National League

Miami 11 Washington 8

Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 2

Colorado at Arizona

Interleague

Chicago Cubs 9 Detroit 3

St. Louis 9 Kansas City 3

---

MLS

New York City FC 1 Columbus 0

---

