Monday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL Playoffs
Best-of-Seven Eastern Conference Semifinals
At Toronto
New York Islanders 4 Philadelphia Flyers 0
(Islanders lead series 1-0)
Best-of-Seven Western Conference Semifinals
At Edmonton
Dallas 5 Colorado 2
(Stars lead series 2-0)
---
NBA Playoffs
Milwaukee 121 Orlando 106
(Bucks lead series 3-1)
Oklahoma City 117 Houston 114
(Series tied 2-2)
Miami 99 Indiana 87
(Heat win series 4-0)
L.A. Lakers 135 Portland 115
(Lakers lead series 3-1)
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 6 Tampa Bay 4
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 2
Texas 3 Oakland 2
L.A. Angels at Houston
National League
Miami 11 Washington 8
Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati 2
Colorado at Arizona
Interleague
Chicago Cubs 9 Detroit 3
St. Louis 9 Kansas City 3
---
MLS
New York City FC 1 Columbus 0
---