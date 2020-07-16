Alberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser signs UFC contract extension

Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout against Daniel Spitz, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at UFC Fight Night in Boston. Boser, who is fighting on short notice as an injury replacement on the UFC's July 25 card in Abu Dhabi, has signed a contract extension covering four more fights with the UFC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Elise Amendola