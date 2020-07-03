AL MVP Trout still doesn't feel comfortable about this year

FILE - In this April 15, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout smiles in the dugout after he scored on a home run by Brian Goodwin against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas. If Major League Baseball and the players' union can partially save its 2020 season, the potential 60-to 70-game season would be much shorter than the usual 162-game grind. It would look much more like a college baseball season. ‚ÄúIf there's 60 games on the schedule, someone like Mike Trout is going to play 60 games,‚Äù former major league baseball player and college coach Tracy Woodson said. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)