Hamilton gets empty feeling thinking about F1 without fans

FILE - In this Sunday, May 26, 2019 file photo, leading Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix race, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco. Formula One‚Äôs raucous circus won‚Äôt be coming on May 24, 2020 for the iconic Monaco Grand Prix. The race was canceled on March 19 because of the coronavirus outbreak, with the jewel in F1‚Ä=s crown removed for the first time in 66 years. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)