Trifecta for Fonzie: A speed record, red card and Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies celebrates scoring Munich's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 23, 2020. Canadian international Alphonso Davies keeps raising the bar. On Tuesday, the 19-year-old Bayern Munich fullback had a roller-coaster ride with more ups than downs. Davies set a Bundesliga speed record, was sent off and then celebrated Bayern's eighth consecutive league title in a 1-0 win at Werder Bremen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Andreas Gebert, POOL