Former Maple Leafs forward, Rangers captain Bob Nevin dead at 82

Toronto Marlies alumni Mike Pelyk (left) and Bob Nevin laugh after the new name and logo for the Toronto Maple Leafs AHL affiliate was unveiled in Toronto on Tuesday, March 22, 2005. Nevin, a fan favourite who won two Stanley Cups with the Toronto Maple Leafs before a successful run as captain of the New York Rangers, has died. He was 82.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn