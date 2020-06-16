Stampeders quarterback Mitchell feels he could've been ready for start of season

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell passes during first half CFL football action against the B.C. Lions, in Vancouver, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell of the Calgary Stampeders will hold a videoconference Tuesday afternoon. Mitchell had a cyst removed from his throwing shoulder during the off-season and the delayed start of the 2020 CFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given Mitchell additional time to recover. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck