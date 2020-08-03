Cavalry FC has re-signed Canadian fullback Dean Northover.
The 28-year-old from Calgary made 13 appearances in all competitions for the Calgary team in the Canadian Premier League's inaugural 2019 season before being sidelined by a knee injury last July.
"Dean is a 10 out-of-10 character that gives everything he has when he's on the pitch," Cavalry FC head coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. said in a statement. "He optimizes our Calgarian values in the way he is never afraid to roll up his sleeves, leave it all out on the pitch and has an amazing attitude to overcome adversity that's put in his way.
"There's no surprise he's picked up lots of trophies over the years, given his ability to combine the pretty with the gritty and he's looking forward to chasing another with us."
Prior to joining Cavalry FC, Northover spent four seasons with the Foothills FC Premier Development League (PDL) team. He also played for the SAIT Trojans and Calgary Villains youth club.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2020.