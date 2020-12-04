Forge FC to play CONCACAF Champions League play-in match Tuesday in Honduras

Hamilton Forge FC's Molham Babouli (19) moves the ball away from a challenge from Arcahaie FC's Alland Pierre during CONCACAF League soccer action, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Hamilton's Forge FC looks to book its ticket to the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday against CD Marathon in Honduras. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CONCACAF, Nelson Pulido, *MANDATORY CREDIT*