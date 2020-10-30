Canadian junior men's finalist Krats gets call to fill in on Team Gushue

Canadian curler Joel Krats is shown in a handout photo. Krats was on hand at Mile One Centre in St. John's in 2017 to watch local favourite Brad Gushue become the first Newfoundland and Labrador skip to win the Brier Tankard in over a half-century. Now the Canadian junior men's finalist is playing with the team as a substitute. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Curling Canada MANDATORY CREDIT