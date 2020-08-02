Sunday's Games

NHL

At Edmonton

Qualifying Round

Arizona 4 Nashville 3

(Coyotes lead best-of-five series 1-0)

Minnesota 3 Vancouver 0

(Wild lead best-of-five series 1-0)

Round Robin

Colorado 2 St. Louis 1

At Toronto

Qualifying Round

Columbus 2 Toronto 0

(Blue Jackets lead series 1-0)

Round Robin

Philadelphia 4 Boston 1

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 3 Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 2

Oakland 3 Seattle 2

Houston 6 L.A. Angels 5 (11 innings)

N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 7

National League

Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 0

Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 1 (11 innings)

Colorado 9 San Diego 6

L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 0

Interleague

Cincinnati 4 Detroit 3 (7 innings 1st game)

Cincinnati 4 Detroit 0 (7 innings 2nd game)

Texas 9 San Francisco 5

---

NBA

Brooklyn 118 Washington 110

Boston 128 Portland 124

San Antonio 108 Memphis 106

Orlando 132 Sacramento 116

Houston 120 Milwaukee 116

Phoenix 117 Dallas 115

---

