Sunday's Games
NHL
At Edmonton
Qualifying Round
Arizona 4 Nashville 3
(Coyotes lead best-of-five series 1-0)
Minnesota 3 Vancouver 0
(Wild lead best-of-five series 1-0)
Round Robin
Colorado 2 St. Louis 1
At Toronto
Qualifying Round
Columbus 2 Toronto 0
(Blue Jackets lead series 1-0)
Round Robin
Philadelphia 4 Boston 1
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 5 Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 3 Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 9 Kansas City 2
Oakland 3 Seattle 2
Houston 6 L.A. Angels 5 (11 innings)
N.Y. Yankees 9 Boston 7
National League
Atlanta 4 N.Y. Mets 0
Chicago Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 1 (11 innings)
Colorado 9 San Diego 6
L.A. Dodgers 3 Arizona 0
Interleague
Cincinnati 4 Detroit 3 (7 innings 1st game)
Cincinnati 4 Detroit 0 (7 innings 2nd game)
Texas 9 San Francisco 5
---
NBA
Brooklyn 118 Washington 110
Boston 128 Portland 124
San Antonio 108 Memphis 106
Orlando 132 Sacramento 116
Houston 120 Milwaukee 116
Phoenix 117 Dallas 115
---