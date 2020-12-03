Canadians Jeff Smith, Matt Campbell learn draw at World Darts Championship

Canadian Jeff Smith is seen during his Grand Slam Of Darts match against Ted Evetts, in Wolverhampton in a Nov. 13, 2016, handout photo. Jeff (The Silencer) Smith will face Keane Barry while fellow Canadian Matt (Ginga Ninja) Campbell takes on Scott Waites in the first round of the William Hill World Darts Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-PDC, Christopher Dean, *MANDATORY CREDIT*