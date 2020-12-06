With so much on the line, Raptors guard VanVleet plans to hold teammates accountable

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics' Brad Wanamaker, right, defends during first half NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball action in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. With teams about to start criss-crossing the country and the virus still on the rise - Florida recently passed the one-million case mark - the Raptors know there's a huge risk to the health of players and their families, and the NBA season itself. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill