Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu gets shot with NFL's Carolina Panthers

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Lirim Hajrullahu is seen during a practice prior to the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on November 23, 2019. The Canadian kicker has signed with the Carolina Panthers and will join the NFL team's practice squad. The 29-year-old resident of Oakville, Ont., was cut in training camp by the Los Angeles Rams this year after spending last season with the Tiger-Cats. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol