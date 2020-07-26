Chayka steps down as Arizona GM a week before qualifier

FILE - In this May 5, 2016, file photo, Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka speaks at a news conference in Glendale, Ariz. Chayka has stepped down, one week before the Coyotes open the Stanley Cup qualifiers against Nashville. The Coyotes announced Sunday, July 26, 2020, former player and current assistant GM Steve Sullivan will serve as interim general manager. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)