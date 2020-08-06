Canadian Gavin Tucker looks to grind down Justin (Guitar Hero) Jaynes on UFC card

Gavin Tucker from Ship Cove, N.L., fighting out of Halifax, reacts after winning a unanimous decision over Sam Sicilia from the USA in a featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night in Halifax on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017. Justin (Guitar Hero) Jaynes needed just 41 seconds to win his UFC debut on short notice in June. Canadian featherweight Tucker, who has spent the last year in the gym honing his game, looks to bring Jaynes back to earth when the two face off Saturday on a UFC Fight Night card in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan