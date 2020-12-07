No Bojan, Jorge Corrales on Montreal Impact's Champions League roster

New England Revolution midfielder Thomas McNamara (26) fouls Montreal Impact forward Bojan Krkic (9) during first half MLS soccer action in Foxborough, Mass., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The club has announced its 25-man roster for next week's CONCACAF Champions League game in Orlando, and Krkic and defender Jorge Corrales were both absent from the list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Stew Milne