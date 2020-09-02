CONCACAF revamps 2021 Gold Cup format, adds Qatar as guest participant

United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen (1) watches through the legs of Canada forward Jonathan David (20) as he lines up a shot on net during first half of CONCACAF Nations League soccer action in Toronto on October 15, 2019. The CONCACAF Gold Cup is revamping its format next year with 2022 World Cup host Qatar joining the field as a guest participant. The tournament, which serves as the championship for North and Central America and the Caribbean, is instituting a 12-team preliminary round vying for the final three spots in the 16-country group stage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston